NCR (NYSE:NCR) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

NCR (NYSE:NCR) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.600-$0.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.90 billion-$1.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.91 billion.NCR also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.250-$3.550 EPS.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on NCR in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of NCR in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut NCR from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised NCR from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NCR has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.29.
NCR stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.02. 57,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,503,117. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of -29.66 and a beta of 1.72. NCR has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $50.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of NCR by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,591,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $72,588,000 after purchasing an additional 542,477 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in NCR by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 685,992 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,577,000 after buying an additional 301,620 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in NCR by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 208,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,382,000 after buying an additional 32,942 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in NCR during the fourth quarter worth about $8,255,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in NCR by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 196,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,900,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.
About NCR
NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.
