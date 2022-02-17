NCR (NYSE:NCR) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

NCR (NYSE:NCR) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.600-$0.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.90 billion-$1.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.91 billion.NCR also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.250-$3.550 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on NCR in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of NCR in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut NCR from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised NCR from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NCR has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.29.

NCR stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.02. 57,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,503,117. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of -29.66 and a beta of 1.72. NCR has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $50.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. NCR had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NCR will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of NCR by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,591,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $72,588,000 after purchasing an additional 542,477 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in NCR by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 685,992 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,577,000 after buying an additional 301,620 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in NCR by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 208,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,382,000 after buying an additional 32,942 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in NCR during the fourth quarter worth about $8,255,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in NCR by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 196,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,900,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

