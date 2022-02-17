NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NICE had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $515.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NICE stock traded down $22.96 on Thursday, reaching $238.66. 10,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,335. NICE has a one year low of $211.25 and a one year high of $319.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.06.

NICE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut NICE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their target price on NICE from $364.00 to $314.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on NICE from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NICE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NICE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NICE. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in NICE by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in NICE by 110.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NICE by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,012,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in NICE by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in NICE during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

