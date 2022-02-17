Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) SVP Hobart Kalkstein Sells 11,805 Shares

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 11,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $867,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hobart Kalkstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 9th, Hobart Kalkstein sold 300 shares of Cabot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total transaction of $20,835.00.

Shares of Cabot stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.53. The stock had a trading volume of 14,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,392. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 43.29 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Cabot Co. has a 1 year low of $47.59 and a 1 year high of $74.87.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.18. Cabot had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 28.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.55%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CBT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Cabot from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cabot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cabot from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cabot during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Cabot in the third quarter worth $125,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Cabot by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,523 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cabot by 21.3% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Cabot in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

About Cabot

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

