Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Announces Earnings Results

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Equinix stock traded up $20.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $694.56. 23,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,096. Equinix has a fifty-two week low of $586.73 and a fifty-two week high of $885.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.83, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $760.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $795.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $3.10 per share. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 241.68%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EQIX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $920.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $675.00 to $673.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $885.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $852.24.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 9,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.94, for a total transaction of $7,087,885.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,297 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.23, for a total transaction of $960,078.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,346 shares of company stock valued at $14,312,786. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 1,519.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Equinix by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 634,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,619,000 after purchasing an additional 189,179 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Equinix by 1,060.2% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

