SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Receives $10.83 Average Target Price from Brokerages

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.83.
Several research firms have weighed in on SLQT. Citigroup lowered SelectQuote from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on SelectQuote from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on SelectQuote from $13.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.
SelectQuote stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.82. The stock had a trading volume of 91,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,626,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 12.02 and a quick ratio of 12.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.19. SelectQuote has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.87.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Fractal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.
SelectQuote Company Profile
Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.
