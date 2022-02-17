SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Receives $10.83 Average Target Price from Brokerages

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.83.

Several research firms have weighed in on SLQT. Citigroup lowered SelectQuote from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on SelectQuote from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on SelectQuote from $13.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

SelectQuote stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.82. The stock had a trading volume of 91,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,626,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 12.02 and a quick ratio of 12.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.19. SelectQuote has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.87.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($1.43). The firm had revenue of $194.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.67 million. SelectQuote had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SelectQuote will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Fractal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

