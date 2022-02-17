Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

RNLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Renalytix AI in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Renalytix AI in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

Get Renalytix AI alerts:

Shares of Renalytix AI stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.50. 1,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,440. Renalytix AI has a 1-year low of $10.54 and a 1-year high of $35.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.10. The stock has a market cap of $379.62 million, a P/E ratio of -23.91 and a beta of 1.18.

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 million. Renalytix AI had a negative net margin of 1,717.89% and a negative return on equity of 45.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Renalytix AI will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Skye Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Renalytix AI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Renalytix AI by 201.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Renalytix AI by 278.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Renalytix AI in the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Renalytix AI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

About Renalytix AI

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Renalytix AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renalytix AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.