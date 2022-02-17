Liberty Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,035 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UBER. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,447,044 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $198,847,000 after purchasing an additional 503,371 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,431,428 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $108,928,000 after purchasing an additional 225,570 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,759,604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $123,630,000 after purchasing an additional 634,567 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 141,517 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 18,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 485,932 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $21,769,000 after acquiring an additional 33,250 shares in the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UBER. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.90.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $36.58 on Thursday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.81 and a fifty-two week high of $61.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.70. The company has a market capitalization of $70.97 billion, a PE ratio of -28.14 and a beta of 1.31.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.