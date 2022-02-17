Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Shares Down 10.2%

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)’s share price dropped 10.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $230.76 and last traded at $230.76. Approximately 64,749 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,939,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $256.90.

BILL has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $280.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Bill.com from $360.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Bill.com from $370.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. boosted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $284.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.94 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.56.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $156.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.58 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. On average, analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 1,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.36, for a total transaction of $333,997.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total transaction of $227,004.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 396,253 shares of company stock valued at $111,669,306 over the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bill.com by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Bill.com by 15.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in Bill.com by 1.1% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bill.com by 33.1% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bill.com by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

