OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,736,300 shares, a decrease of 36.1% from the January 15th total of 8,978,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 55.8 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of OceanaGold from $3.25 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.01.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OCANF traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.75. 11,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,898. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.78. OceanaGold has a 52-week low of $1.37 and a 52-week high of $2.27.

OceanaGold Corp. is a multinational gold producer with a portfolio of operating, development and exploration assets. The firm operates through Philippines, New Zealand and the United States geographical segments. It holds interest in Haile Gold Mine, Didipio, Macraes and Waihi projects. OceanaGold was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in South Brisbane, Australia.

