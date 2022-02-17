Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 28.2% from the January 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on PDYPY shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5,690.33.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Flutter Entertainment stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.44. 18,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,223. Flutter Entertainment has a 12 month low of $65.78 and a 12 month high of $119.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.29.

Flutter Entertainment Plc engages in the business of online betting and gaming. It operates through the following segments: PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, U.S, and Corporate. The PPB Online segment comprises of Paddy Power, Betfair, and Adjarabet brands. The Australia segment focuses on sports betting services provided to Australian customers using internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.