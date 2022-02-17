New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) Short Interest Down 22.1% in January

New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,300 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the January 15th total of 115,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
OTCMKTS NMTLF traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.08. 14,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,621. New Age Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.09.
New Age Metals Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on New Age Metals (NMTLF)
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
- The Institutions Begin To Shed Tightly Held Allison Transmission
- Construction, Concrete and Asphalt Prices Keep Going Up: Stocks to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for New Age Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Age Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.