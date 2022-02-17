Boxed (NYSE:BOXD) Trading Up 6.1%

Boxed Inc (NYSE:BOXD)’s stock price was up 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.28 and last traded at $9.94. Approximately 6,849 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 146,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.37.

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Boxed in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boxed in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Boxed in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boxed in the fourth quarter worth $291,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Boxed in the fourth quarter worth $327,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boxed in the fourth quarter worth $816,000.

About Boxed (NYSE:BOXD)

Boxed Inc is an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler. It operates an e-commerce retail service which provides bulk pantry consumables to businesses and household customers. Boxed Inc, formerly known as Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

