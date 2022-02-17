Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 82.01%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS.

NYSE CIM traded down $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $12.92. The company had a trading volume of 126,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,313,600. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.60 and its 200-day moving average is $15.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Chimera Investment has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $16.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.22%. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CIM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chimera Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 21,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 9,904 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 38,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 4,634 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 47,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 7,181 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

