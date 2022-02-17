Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.070-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.55 billion-$3.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.53 billion.

Shares of VVV traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.26. 62,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,276,834. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Valvoline has a twelve month low of $24.12 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.70.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Valvoline had a return on equity of 2,978.72% and a net margin of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Valvoline will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.83%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VVV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Valvoline from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valvoline from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Valvoline has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 386.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 112,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 89,429 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 32,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline, Inc engages in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

