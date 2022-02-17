Unio Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Unio Capital LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 3.9% of Unio Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Unio Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 5.6% during the third quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 756 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,855,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,942,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,603,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total transaction of $113,480.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total value of $1,808,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 594 shares of company stock worth $2,153,170 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $8.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3,170.63. The stock had a trading volume of 65,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,275,677. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.81, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,707.04 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3,210.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,336.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same period last year, the company posted $14.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 49.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,191.56.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

