Vestcor Inc Reduces Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Vestcor Inc cut its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,988 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 896 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Netflix by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,988 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $43,307,000 after buying an additional 9,468 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 5,514 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,867,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 38,378 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $20,271,000 after buying an additional 7,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Netflix from $694.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen lowered their target price on Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on Netflix from $750.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet cut Netflix from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $690.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $541.94.

Shares of NFLX opened at $397.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $351.46 and a one year high of $700.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $510.03 and a 200 day moving average of $573.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

