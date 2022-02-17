Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,949,901 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 83,236 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Cisco Systems worth $160,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3,419.3% in the third quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,116 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 20,516 shares during the period. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.5% in the third quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 20,034 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at about $119,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 537,082 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,233,000 after purchasing an additional 27,256 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.5% in the third quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 19,560 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $54.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.30. The company has a market capitalization of $228.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.15 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 55.02%.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $697,165.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

