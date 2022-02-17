Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $385.51 Million Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,626,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,868,600 shares during the period. Mondelez International accounts for approximately 1.0% of Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.47% of Mondelez International worth $385,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in Mondelez International by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.44.

In other news, Director Fredric G. Reynolds sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total transaction of $5,696,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $949,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,408,000 shares of company stock valued at $86,435,257. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.97. The stock had a trading volume of 223,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,580,490. The firm has a market cap of $92.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.05%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

