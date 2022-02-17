Two Sigma Investments LP Buys 70,484 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 449,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,484 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Accenture were worth $143,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN traded down $4.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $329.34. The stock had a trading volume of 22,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,898,097. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $244.44 and a 12 month high of $417.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $368.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.12.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

ACN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.87.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.40, for a total value of $1,776,541.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total value of $746,301.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

