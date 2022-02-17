Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Raised by Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 11.9% of Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $50,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 30.3% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 126.8% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 79,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,705,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,436,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,056,000 after buying an additional 38,924 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $2.94 on Thursday, reaching $223.34. The stock had a trading volume of 242,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,237,889. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $194.11 and a 1 year high of $244.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $232.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.54.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

