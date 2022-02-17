Analysts Set RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) Price Target at $54.00

Shares of RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RGLXY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on RTL Group in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded RTL Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on RTL Group from €57.50 ($65.34) to €54.00 ($61.36) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th.

OTCMKTS:RGLXY remained flat at $$5.90 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.78. RTL Group has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $6.71.

RTL Group SA engages in the operation of television channels and radio stations. It operates through the following segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, and Others. The Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland segment encompasses all of the German television activities of the company.

