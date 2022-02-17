$0.25 EPS Expected for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) This Quarter

Analysts expect CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CMS Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.86). CMS Energy posted earnings per share of $1.21 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 79.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CMS Energy will report full year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CMS Energy.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America cut shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMS. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 322.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMS stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.49. 33,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,779,732. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.47. The stock has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.25. CMS Energy has a 12 month low of $53.19 and a 12 month high of $65.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.48%.

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

