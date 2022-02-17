Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) to Announce -$0.19 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Splunk’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.40). Splunk reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 150%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Splunk will report full-year earnings of ($2.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($1.96). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.87) to ($0.70). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Splunk.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.99. Splunk had a negative net margin of 53.14% and a negative return on equity of 89.54%. The business had revenue of $664.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.96) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on SPLK shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Splunk from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Splunk from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Splunk from $196.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.30.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total transaction of $93,897.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Splunk by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,894 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 1.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 205,717 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Splunk during the second quarter worth about $812,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Splunk by 8.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the software company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Splunk by 15.5% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,652 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPLK traded down $6.23 on Friday, reaching $117.32. 67,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,553,282. Splunk has a 12 month low of $105.45 and a 12 month high of $176.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.39. The stock has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 1.31.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

