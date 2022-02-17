Hive (HIVE) Hits Market Capitalization of $410.76 Million

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. One Hive coin can now be bought for $1.04 or 0.00002519 BTC on major exchanges. Hive has a market capitalization of $410.76 million and approximately $9.81 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hive has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hive alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000154 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000666 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003841 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000255 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Hive

HIVE is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 396,380,475 coins. The official website for Hive is hive.io. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Hive Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.