BinaryX (BNX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $53.07 Million

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. BinaryX has a total market capitalization of $61.73 million and approximately $53.07 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BinaryX has traded 23.6% lower against the dollar. One BinaryX coin can now be purchased for $30.51 or 0.00074183 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BinaryX alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00009293 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005804 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.30 or 0.00343515 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000664 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BinaryX Profile

BinaryX (BNX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

Buying and Selling BinaryX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BinaryX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BinaryX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BinaryX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BinaryX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.