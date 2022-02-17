Royal Bank of Canada Boosts CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target to $78.00

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $75.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CF. UBS Group upped their price objective on CF Industries from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on CF Industries from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.04.

NYSE:CF traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.08. 140,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,784,332. CF Industries has a 52-week low of $42.85 and a 52-week high of $77.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.04.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($0.14). CF Industries had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 12.08%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CF Industries will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CF Industries news, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 2,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $131,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 26,890 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,016,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,348 shares of company stock valued at $5,415,770. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,968,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $512,895,000 after acquiring an additional 510,427 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,309,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,051,000 after buying an additional 215,396 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,922,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,579,000 after buying an additional 15,311 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,040,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,069,000 after buying an additional 387,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glendon Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 4,958,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $276,768,000 after buying an additional 722,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

