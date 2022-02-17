Southern (NYSE:SO) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Southern (NYSE:SO) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.91. Southern also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.500-$3.600 EPS.

SO traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.03. The company had a trading volume of 309,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,928,297. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.16. The company has a market cap of $68.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.51. Southern has a 12-month low of $56.69 and a 12-month high of $69.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Southern will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.29%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Southern from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Southern from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Southern from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Southern from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.44.

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $122,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 66,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $4,465,812.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,610 shares of company stock valued at $5,158,818 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

