Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 35.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS.

NASDAQ GOGL traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.11. 323,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,844,694. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Golden Ocean Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.98 and a fifty-two week high of $12.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 28.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This is an increase from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Golden Ocean Group’s payout ratio is 187.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Golden Ocean Group by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,139 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 32,986 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 10,686 shares in the last quarter. 35.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

