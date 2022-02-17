AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $793.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.38 million. AppLovin had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. AppLovin’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of APP stock traded down $4.71 on Thursday, reaching $64.00. 247,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,485,143. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.36. AppLovin has a 52 week low of $49.41 and a 52 week high of $116.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

In other news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total transaction of $4,025,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Pride Holdings Ltd Angel sold 662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $66,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,708,912 shares of company stock worth $702,905,050 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in AppLovin during the second quarter worth $62,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of AppLovin by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter worth about $500,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the second quarter valued at approximately $826,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of AppLovin by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APP. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $116.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. Cannonball Research initiated coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $128.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on AppLovin from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.13.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

