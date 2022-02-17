London Co. of Virginia Buys Shares of 1,100 Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

London Co. of Virginia purchased a new position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 61.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 47,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,431,000 after acquiring an additional 18,102 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Albemarle by 7.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Albemarle by 1,102.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 68,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,069,000 after purchasing an additional 63,093 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Albemarle in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,727,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in Albemarle by 11.0% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. HSBC raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet cut Albemarle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised Albemarle to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $298.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $296.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.48.

ALB stock opened at $246.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.69. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $133.82 and a fifty-two week high of $291.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.52.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $894.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $348,957.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total value of $553,781.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,172 shares of company stock valued at $1,269,127 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

