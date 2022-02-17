Short Interest in Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF) Rises By 61.6%

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,300 shares, an increase of 61.6% from the January 15th total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days.

Shares of RBGPF traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.29. The company had a trading volume of 4,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,356. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of $72.30 and a twelve month high of $96.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.09 and its 200-day moving average is $80.30.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of health, hygiene and home products. It operates through Health and Hygiene Home segments. The Health segment focuses on infant and child nutrition; health relief; health hygiene; and vitamins, minerals and supplements. The Hygiene Home segment focuses on the household sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.