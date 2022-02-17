Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $10.21

Shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.21 and last traded at $10.23, with a volume of 10162 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.
CARA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Cara Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.
The stock has a market cap of $542.07 million, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.48.
About Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA)
CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.
