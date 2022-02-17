Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $10.21

Shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.21 and last traded at $10.23, with a volume of 10162 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

CARA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Cara Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

The stock has a market cap of $542.07 million, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.48.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 140.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 407,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,814,000 after acquiring an additional 237,847 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 7.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 163.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 13,099 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 125.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 418,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 1,107.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 91,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 83,544 shares in the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

