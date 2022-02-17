Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2.85

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$2.85 and last traded at C$2.83, with a volume of 393914 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.78.

Separately, ATB Capital lifted their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ensign Energy Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.41.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.00 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of C$454.05 million and a PE ratio of -3.53.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Gray sold 15,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.24, for a total value of C$33,635.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$14,423.36.

About Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI)

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

