Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 67,370 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 614,056 shares.The stock last traded at $2.86 and had previously closed at $2.86.

Several brokerages have commented on MFG. Bank of America downgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th.

The company has a market capitalization of $35.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 24.0% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 4,565 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 12.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,708,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,570,000 after buying an additional 406,778 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 16.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,807,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,335,000 after buying an additional 973,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 38.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 860,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after buying an additional 236,969 shares in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and other businesses. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.

