Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 67,370 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 614,056 shares.The stock last traded at $2.86 and had previously closed at $2.86.
Several brokerages have commented on MFG. Bank of America downgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th.
The company has a market capitalization of $35.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.
About Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG)
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and other businesses. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.
