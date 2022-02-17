Short Interest in POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF) Rises By 51.8%

POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 168,700 shares, a growth of 51.8% from the January 15th total of 111,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 199,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS:POETF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.72. The stock had a trading volume of 74,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,036. The company has a market capitalization of $262.76 million, a PE ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 0.74. POET Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.77.

Get POET Technologies alerts:

POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that POET Technologies will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of POET Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

POET Technologies Company Profile

POET Technologies, Inc engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing and sale of opto-electronic solutions for the sensing, data communications and telecommunications markets. It developed POET Optical Interposer platform, which allows the integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for POET Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POET Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.