South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SABK) Short Interest Up 50.0% in January

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SABK) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:SABK remained flat at $$16.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 47 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,316. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.25 million, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.80. South Atlantic Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $11.27 and a fifty-two week high of $16.25.

Get South Atlantic Bancshares alerts:

South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.90 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that South Atlantic Bancshares will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Atlantic Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Stephens upgraded shares of South Atlantic Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

About South Atlantic Bancshares

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for South Atlantic Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in South Carolina. The company operates eleven offices in Myrtle Beach, Carolina Forest, North Myrtle Beach, Murrells Inlet, Pawleys Island, Georgetown, Mount Pleasant, Charleston, Blufton, and Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for South Atlantic Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Atlantic Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.