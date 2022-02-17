Azuki Market Cap Hits $337,789.54 (AZUKI)

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. Over the last seven days, Azuki has traded 23.1% higher against the dollar. Azuki has a market cap of $337,789.54 and $22,162.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Azuki coin can currently be bought for about $0.0299 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00044321 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,907.98 or 0.07060217 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,197.72 or 1.00023150 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00049208 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00051362 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003035 BTC.

About Azuki

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. The official website for Azuki is dokidoki.finance . Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Azuki Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Azuki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Azuki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

