Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 477.86 ($6.47).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 450 ($6.09) price target on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Glencore from GBX 450 ($6.09) to GBX 500 ($6.77) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Glencore from GBX 470 ($6.36) to GBX 480 ($6.50) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.36) price target on shares of Glencore in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.36) price target on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Get Glencore alerts:

GLEN stock traded down GBX 3.70 ($0.05) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 421.60 ($5.71). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,275,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,951,570. The company has a market cap of £55.61 billion and a PE ratio of 37.98. Glencore has a 12 month low of GBX 263.50 ($3.57) and a 12 month high of GBX 442.35 ($5.99). The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 391.83 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 363.22.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%. Glencore’s payout ratio is 0.54%.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.