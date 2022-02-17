SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$42.54.

SNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$40.00 price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group alerts:

TSE:SNC traded down C$0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$29.33. 102,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,880. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 309.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$29.62 and a 200 day moving average of C$32.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.57. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 1-year low of C$24.70 and a 1-year high of C$38.25.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.