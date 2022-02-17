CCUniverse Reaches Market Cap of $16,486.15 (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded up 24.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 17th. One CCUniverse coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded up 22.4% against the dollar. CCUniverse has a total market capitalization of $16,486.15 and $13.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CCUniverse alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00008689 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00010346 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000421 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 34.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000012 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded down 63.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About CCUniverse

CCUniverse (CRYPTO:UVU) is a coin. It was first traded on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,660,283 coins. The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

CCUniverse Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CCUniverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CCUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “UVUUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for CCUniverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CCUniverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.