SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) PT Raised to C$33.00 at TD Securities

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) had its target price raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.38.

Shares of CWYUF traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.73. 912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,448. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $27.86. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.49.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended mutual fund trust. The firm focuses on the development and ownership of retail properties. It also pursues mixed-use development and intensification opportunities including residential, retirement homes, office and self-storage. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

