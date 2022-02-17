Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Price Target Increased to C$13.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.75 to C$13.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DALXF. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Spartan Delta in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Spartan Delta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Spartan Delta from C$10.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Spartan Delta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

OTCMKTS:DALXF traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,221. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.68. Spartan Delta has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $7.10.

Spartan Delta Corp. is an energy company. It is engaged in exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in western Canada. It focuses on its properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company was founded on March 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

