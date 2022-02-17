TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Given New C$66.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

TRP has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank upped their price target on TC Energy from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.91.

Shares of TC Energy stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,114,550. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. TC Energy has a one year low of $41.89 and a one year high of $55.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.80.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.22. TC Energy had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

