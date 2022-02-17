TownSquare Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 29.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,627 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $15,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 115,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,784,000 after purchasing an additional 12,863 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 469.7% in the third quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. now owns 107,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,828,000 after purchasing an additional 88,274 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 204,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,594,000 after purchasing an additional 9,137 shares in the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,923,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $110.29. 55,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,292,030. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $110.23 and a 12 month high of $110.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.43.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

