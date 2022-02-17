Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $45.56 EPS

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $46.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $45.56, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $157.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.61 million. Endava had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS.

Shares of DAVA stock traded down $3.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $139.13. The stock had a trading volume of 11,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,404. Endava has a 12-month low of $79.02 and a 12-month high of $172.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.54 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.55.

DAVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Endava from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Endava from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Endava from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Endava from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endava presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAVA. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Endava by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,552,000 after acquiring an additional 30,261 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Endava by 412.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 7,497 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Endava by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Endava by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 103,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,410,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Endava by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

Endava Company Profile

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

