Toroso Investments LLC Buys 5,444 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,444 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 25,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

SCHW stock traded down $2.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,160,764. The company has a market cap of $156.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $60.36 and a 12 month high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 28.37%.

In other news, Director Joan Dea sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $103,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 49,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.43, for a total value of $4,047,313.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 587,821 shares of company stock valued at $52,531,341 in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.44.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.