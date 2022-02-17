Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 238 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,173,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $55,640,401,000 after acquiring an additional 338,793 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,963,398 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $54,916,643,000 after acquiring an additional 89,867 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,997,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $22,918,589,000 after acquiring an additional 248,293 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 295,683.2% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,714,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,075,000 after buying an additional 5,712,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,009,847 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,172,542,000 after buying an additional 277,637 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total value of $1,808,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.00, for a total value of $113,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 594 shares of company stock worth $2,153,170 in the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,212.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,299.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,191.56.

Shares of AMZN traded down $15.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3,146.58. 117,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,275,677. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,707.04 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 48.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3,210.19 and a 200-day moving average of $3,336.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $14.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 49.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.