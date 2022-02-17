UDR (NYSE:UDR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.020-$2.100 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.UDR also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.500-$0.520 EPS.

Shares of UDR stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.30. The stock had a trading volume of 42,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,866. UDR has a 12-month low of $41.15 and a 12-month high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 272.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.75.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $347.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.63 million. UDR had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Analysts expect that UDR will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 725.04%.

UDR has been the topic of several research reports. Capital One Financial upgraded UDR from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on UDR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho cut their target price on UDR from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on UDR from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.04.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in UDR by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in UDR by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 79,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in UDR by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 52,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, Allstate Corp raised its stake in shares of UDR by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 29,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 13,915 shares during the period. 96.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

