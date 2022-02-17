TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.55-$5.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.97. TriNet Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.550-$5.200 EPS.

NYSE TNET traded up $7.63 on Thursday, reaching $88.85. 57,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,867. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.27. TriNet Group has a 12 month low of $69.43 and a 12 month high of $109.40.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.59. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 6.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TriNet Group will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TNET. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TriNet Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other news, SVP Samantha Wellington sold 460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.88, for a total value of $48,704.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total value of $35,706.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,570 shares of company stock valued at $6,552,509 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNET. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in TriNet Group during the fourth quarter worth $286,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in TriNet Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in TriNet Group by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 5,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in TriNet Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.