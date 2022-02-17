Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS.

NYSE:MX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.81. The stock had a trading volume of 26,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,379. The stock has a market capitalization of $874.01 million, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.55. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $16.53 and a 1-year high of $26.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 3.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 675.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 47,881 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 252.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 58,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,935,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

